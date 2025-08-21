BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Taylor Swift tribute show on its way to Strabane

  • 21 August 2025
SWIFTIES, get ready! We Love Tributes is bringing the spectacular Swift Sensations tour to The Alley on Saturday, September 20, at 3.30pm.

Leading the charge is the remarkable Rachel Coyne, a 21-year-old rising star from Donard, Co. Wicklow, whose powerhouse vocals and emotional authenticity are captivating audiences nationwide.

Rachel has already built an impressive résumé, from performing on The Late Late Toy Show to gracing the stage of the iconic London Palladium.

She’s also penned over 65 original songs, blending folk and pop influences into a style uniquely her own.

Audiences at The Alley can expect an electrifying night featuring Taylor Swift’s biggest anthems — from chart-topping pop hits to heartfelt ballads — all delivered with the energy, style, and emotional depth that fans know and love.

Swift Sensations isn’t just a tribute show; it’s a full-scale Taylor experience, with stunning visuals, infectious energy, and a frontwoman whose voice will give you goosebumps. Whether you’ve been a Swiftie since Fearless or fell in love during Midnights, this show promises an afternoon of music, memories, and magic.

Tickets are £15 or be a VIP for £20. Tickets available from the Alley Theatre website.

