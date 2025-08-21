Tea dances in Strabane and Castlederg to support charities

A series of tea dances are to be held in Strabane and Castlderg.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Ruairí McHugh has announced details of a new series of Mayoral Tea Dances.

The series will kick off with its inaugural event at the Guildhall in Derry on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, from 2pm to 4pm.

The schedule for the additional tea dances includes at St Pat’s Hall, Strabane, on Tuesday, December 16, from 2pm – 4pm. Tickets for this dance will be available from November 25.

The Alley Theatre in Strabane will host a dance on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, from 2pm to 4pm and there were also be a dance at St Davog’s GAC, Aghyaran, Castlederg on Wednesday, April 8 next year from 2pm to 4pm. Tickets for these two dances will be available from March 8, 2026.

Admission to all tea dances is free of charge, with attendees encouraged to donate to the Mayor’s charities at each event.

Encouraging people to register to take part, Mayor McHugh said: “These tea dances are more than just an event; they are an important social outlet, particularly for our older residents.

“It is vital that we provide opportunities for people to come together, socialise, and enjoy themselves in some of our most beautiful and welcoming venues, combating loneliness and fostering a strong sense of community.

“It’s also a fantastic way to support my chosen charities for the year, -PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland Charity and The Castlederg Patient Comfort & Terminally Ill Fund, two local organisations that do incredible work for our communities.”

For more information, contact the Mayor’s office at 02871376508 or via email at mayor@derrystrabane.com.

For tickets to the Alley Theatre event, please contact 02871384444.