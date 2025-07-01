The young Augher man making musical waves in Boston

by Aine McElvogue

AT just 20 years old, Augher’s Ciarán McKenna is already making waves in one of America’s most dynamic music cities. After receiving an unconditional offer for a full scholarship – beating some 2,000 other applicants – the multi-instrumentalist is currently studying at Brandeis University in Boston. And, now that he has successfully completed his first year, the young musician has become a familiar face in the city’s thriving Irish traditional music scene – while also branching out into genres far removed from his roots in rural Tyrone.

A former pupil at St Ciaran’s College, Ballygawley, Ciarán’s journey to Boston began when he was just 17.

“I received the Community Foundation Bursary, which supports young musicians from Northern Ireland and across the UK in pursuing the arts,” he explained.

And with this bursary, Ciarán was able to experience a pivotal summer at Berklee College of Music.

“I was struck by how flexible the US higher education system is. Being able to explore different subjects or a double major really appealed to me. I didn’t feel like I had to lock myself into a box.

“I fell in love with Boston,” he added. “It has such a vibrant energy, and a strong Irish traditional music community, making it feel like the perfect place to grow both personally and creatively.”

Still, the influence of his upbringing is never far from the surface, especially when it comes to music.

Ciarán is one of seven siblings, all of whom play musical instruments. “Music was central to my childhood,” he says. “The house was never quiet!”

The McKenna family frequently perform together, and the shared musical upbringing shaped more than just his skill.

“I started on the fiddle when I was very young, then took up the harp and piano in primary school,” he recalls. “Our parents were incredibly supportive. They brought us to fleadhs and workshops all over the country. Those experiences shaped not just my musicianship, but my whole sense of community and culture.”

That familial energy is something Ciarán still carries with him, even thousands of miles from home.

Now firmly settled into his life across the Atlantic, Ciarán is immersed in a musical environment unlike anything he experienced growing up.

“The music scene here is incredibly invigorating,” he says. “The Irish traditional scene is booming, thanks to Irish bar owners like Mikey Crawford and Oran McGonagle, who host open trad sessions that draw in young musicians from across the US It’s been amazing to be part of that energy.”

But Boston hasn’t just reinforced his traditional roots, it’s expanded them.

“I’ve started going to bluegrass jams and even some rock n’ Roll nights,” he says. “It’s pushed me outside my comfort zone musically and socially. Growing up in Northern Ireland, I didn’t get exposed to much beyond trad, so being involved in such a diverse and vibrant music community here has been eye-opening.”

He’s also been influenced by the genre-blending ethos of American musicians, who often jump fluidly between styles.

As he continues to make his mark in Boston’s music scene, Ciarán is already looking ahead.

“I’m currently studying a dual BA in music performance and psychology, and hope to become a licensed musical therapist after graduation,” he says. “When I first studied a class in psychology at Brandeis University, I became fascinated, music therapy can provide so much support to children with intellectual disabilities and older adults facing cognitive decline due to Alzheimer’s. It’s a field that’s rapidly growing across the UK and Ireland, and I want to be a part of that movement.”

Despite his forward-looking academic and career plans, Ciarán has already built up a remarkable catalogue of high-profile performances.

“As part of a St Patrick’s Day trip to New York City in 2022, I performed alongside my siblings for the Irish Prime Minister, Micheál Martin, as well as UN ambassadors at the United Nations headquarters,” he recalls.

“In 2024, me and my siblings were featured on The Late Late Show St. Patrick’s Day special, which was another incredible opportunity. More recently, I had the honour of performing for the Governor of Massachusetts, Maura Healey, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu during Irish-American cultural celebrations in Boston.”

Each of these moments, he says, have been incredibly meaningful. They’ve marked not just performance highlights, but the chances he’s had to connect with people in new places through music.

“These experiences have allowed me to share Irish music with diverse and influential audiences, and that’s something I don’t take for granted.”