The Dungannon artist who tells the stories behind people’s faces

DUNGANNON artist Jade Magee has a gift for capturing not just faces and places, but the stories behind them.

Having graduated with a degree in Fine Art from Aberystwyth University in 2012, her early work saw her travelling as far as India, USA and all over Europe as a photographer before she decided to pick up the paintbrush again in 2020.

Alongside her creative career, Jade has worked extensively in the charity sector, advocating for adults and children with additional needs.

Art has always been part of her life.

“I found it very calming and was quite obsessed with it as a child,” she explained.

“Throughout my school years, I did OK in most subjects but art was the only thing I was intensely interested in.”

During her years at university, Jade said that whilst she had a vision of being a painter, she ended up developing a passion for photography.

“In my third year at university, I focussed on fine art photography and worked on a project with the homeless community in Aberystwyth,” she said.

“I spent seven months volunteering at a local soup kitchen. For six of those, I listened to so many stories and towards the end of my time their, I decided to bring my camera along to capture some portrait style photos.

“I remember one of the men I met coming up to the art school with me,” she recalls.

“There was a grand piano and he sat down and played so beautifully – far from what you would expect from a guy who looked so rugged, but that was the thing, they all had such incredible stories, and I hope to go back and see them all again sometime soon.”

Jade’s passion for photography is a major influence on her artwork. She explained that composition and light are two things that photography taught her and which she was able to bring to the canvas.

“It’s been so useful going into painting with that kind of background,” she said.

“I have photographed so many people over the years, but with painting, I also love landscapes. And I am, of course, mad about dogs; I love meeting people and their dogs. But of course, when it comes to painting portraits, I just can’t help myself.

“I love people’s stories. I recently did a portrait of my grandparents for Christmas where I interviewed them first, then painted their portrait – that was really special.

“I feel that it is important to get to know people when taking on a portrait – their story, their history – I feel that those things all feed into a painting more so than a photograph.

“I feel that a photo is a snapshot, but when it comes to painting, I always used the analogy that a photograph is like a wedding day, but a painting is the marriage – you get a lot more out of it.”

Jade is currently working towards building a body of work which will be for sale in the foreseeable future. The Dungannon based artist also works on commission.