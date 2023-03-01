‘The Great Dictator’ arrives to entertain Omagh audience

THE Strule Arts Centre hosted a crowd of talented individuals known as ‘Stage Beyond Theatre Company’, who performed Charlie Chaplin’s ‘The Great Dictator’ to an Omagh audience on Tuesday.

The auditorium was filled with enthused faces, in eager anticipation of the looming show.

And it was safe to say the spectators were not disappointed.

Stage Beyond is the resident theatre company for adults with learning disabilities based at the Millennium Forum, and their members hail from Tyrone, Derry and Donegal.

A spectacular performance was produced by the company, delivering a resounding message on the importance of inclusion for those with disabilities, and with Chaplin-inspired humour throughout.

It was a huge success.

Speaking to the UH, Dee Conaghan the artistic director of Stage Beyond said, “Stage Beyond put their own special mark on Chaplin’s ‘The Great Dictator’ – focusing in on the eugenics program which very much worked against people with disabilities.”

Expressing her thrill at the success of the show, Dee continued, “I’m absolutely delighted with the performance.

“The performers just go out there and do their best; no matter what challenges they’re facing.

“They’re absolute pros and are so able for anything and everything.”

Stage Beyond’s cast included Bernadette Foley from Strabane, who was centre stage, playing the part of ‘Dr Who’.

Speaking after the performance Bernadette said, “It feels great to bring ‘The Great Dictator’ to Tyrone and to show everyone what Stage Beyond is, what we are capable of, and what we can do.”

Bernadette, who has been a part of Stage Beyond for five years exclaimed, “I love Stage Beyond!”

“They’ve proved to me that my wheelchair isn’t a problem – that me being disabled isn’t a problem.

“I’ve met really great friends and have a laugh every Monday and Tuesday and I absolutely love it.”

Bernadette concluded with a note of encouragement.

“I would encourage anybody who’s into the arts to definitely check out Stage Beyond.

“It will be the best decision you will ever make – you will never regret it.”