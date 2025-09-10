The Killyclogher man making waves in Irish music scene

FROM performing to sold-out festival crowds to playing on one of Ireland’s most iconic stages, a talented Killyclogher musician is quickly building a name for himself on the Irish music scene.

Last weekend, Andrew Dolan appeared at Electric Picnic – one of the country’s biggest festivals, where over 70,000 music fans gathered across the weekend.

Sharing the stage with Steph Hurley, Andrew showcased his own material to festival-goers who packed in for the performance.

And just days later, the rising star found himself on the famous Vicar Street street in Dublin, where he supported the illustrious Chris Norman.

Norman, the former frontman of Smokie, is known worldwide for classic hits including ‘Living Next Door to Alice’ and ‘Stumblin’ In’, and is currently in the middle of a major world tour.

Andrew also supported him at Drogheda’s TLT Theatre, giving local fans the chance to see him perform alongside one of the most recognisable voices in rock music.

Speaking to the Ulster Herald, Andrew described his experience at ‘Electric Picnic’ as ‘unreal’.

“It was an unbelievable experience getting down there alongside Steph Hurley and meeting plenty of great musicians, having a class weekend,” Andrew said.

“The summer in general was incredible for me, from songwriting in Nashville to supporting the musical legend from Smokie, Chris Norman at his sold out Vicar Street show last week. It is completely surreal to me how the past few months have been going.”

New music

Alongside his growing music career, Andrew is a student at Queen’s University Belfast.

He has been playing guitar for years, developing his style through a mix of local shows, bigger stages, and cover performances while gradually building up a catalogue of original songs.

His fourth original track, ‘Rockstown’, was released recently and is already striking a chord with listeners. The song adds to a growing collection that reflects his distinctive style and ambition to carve out a lasting career in music.