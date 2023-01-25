The Legend of Luke Kelly

Emmet McElhatton enjoys musical homage to Irish folk star at the Strule Arts Centre.

It is said that the course of history is decided by a handful of powerful people: These men and women act with such commitment and might, that they leave the world with no choice but to change.

In the case of the Soviet Union, it was the Polituro who charted and steered the ship of the revolution.

For the inhabitants of Ancient Greece, their fortunes rested squarely in the hands of the gods that sat atop Mount Olympia.

And for the world of Irish folk, whether by intention or fluke, it was a group of bearded musicians from Ireland’s capital that wrote the script for what this music would become.

These bearded bucks called themselves, simply, The Dubliners.

The band’s genesis is disputed – it even was between members.

Some say that the group was born in one pub, while others contend that the hallowed inception took place in another, just a few doors down.

What is beyond argument, however, was the reach and depth of their impact.

Few groups have come to rejuvenate, popularise, influence and advance a whole genre of music in the way The Dubliners did with Irish folk.

With their contradictory appearance – suited and booted, but never shaven – these five men captured the imagination of the public in a way that no folkies had previously managed.

Though, over time, they became an institution, with a rotating line-up of members – too long to mention – the original band consisted of Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, Ciarán Bourke, and John Sheahan.

Each man shone in his own right.

However, among this group of truly remarkable men, one stood out as more worthy of remark than the rest; the fiery-haired balladeer, Luke Kelly.

With his long-neck banjo, Luke became known as a singer fit to carry the essence of any song he lent his services to.

It is for this reason – maybe above any other – that his music has refused to yield at the gates that usually guard one generation from the next.

Luke tragically passed away at just 43-years-old in 1984; thus depriving the world of what would undoubtedly have been many more years of important, entertaining, moving, and endlessly rich music.

However, undiminished by his passing, Luke’s music lives on in the industrious number of recordings he left behind. But that is not the only thing keeping the flame of Luke’s legacy burning bright.

Last Saturday night, a man named Chris Kavanagh came to Omagh’s Strule Arts Centre.

With him he brought three fellow musicians, and together they put on a show known as ‘The Legend of Luke Kelly’.

Performing to a nearly-sold-out auditorium, Finglas native, Kavanagh; along with Gerry Tully from Trim, Meath; Hilary Kavanagh from Blanchardstown; and Joe Finn from Clara, Offaly, put on an honest, inspiring… mesmerising show.

Just as Chris explained, the ‘Legend of Luke Kelly’ makes ‘no attempt to imitate Luke’.

Chris, in fact, reckons that such a thing would be an exercise in futility.

Rather, the show is a kind of homage to the great man.

Luke was famous for choosing his songs carefully, studiously, and with great consideration for the affect that they would have on the people they met.

Chris and the group attempt to do justice to these songs with the musical tools that they, themselves, have been given.

Now, Chris’ voice – as well as the way he carries himself on-stage – certainly bears similarities with that of Luke’s.

However, these shared qualities manifest more in a manner that reminds you of the likeness that exists between brothers: Chris seems akin to Luke by nature, and not by studied emulation or mimicry.

The result is a show that is genuine; totally devoid of pretension or cringey sentimentality, and, at its heart, is completely arresting.

To see Chris and his band perform this show is to feel like you have cheated time.

Yes, you know you are not listening to Luke, but, for a few hours, the fact his spirit is still alive becomes undeniably – and wonderfully – obvious.