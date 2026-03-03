Omagh songwriter hopes people will connect with his new song

“IF this song connects with someone during a quiet moment, then it has done its job…”

For Dermott Taggart, his new single ‘The Love You Fear’ is one that feels authentic, more so than perfectly polished; letting emotion seep through the musical cracks.

Released at the end of March, the song, written by the Omagh native, focuses on the concept of a gradual breakdown of a relationship, where feelings still exist, but are eventually taken over by uncertainty and avoidance.

“The song delves into emotional distance, missed communication, and the point where two people start moving in different directions,” said Dermott, who was speaking to the ‘Herald all the way from Dubai, where he has been living for the past three years.

“And it’s not because love is gone, but because one or both are hesitant to fully-commit.

“As the song develops, the energy builds, reflecting the natural shift in momentum that comes with moving through a situation like that.”

Dermott said that he has always been drawn to songwriting that feels ‘stripped back and truthful’.

“Artists like Ryan Adams and Damien Rice have influenced the way I approach emotion in music, letting the song breathe and allowing imperfections to exist if they serve the feeling,” he described.

“There’s also some influence from Massive Attack in the overall atmosphere.”

The work is one that ‘means a lot’ to Dermott; not least because it is a still shot in sound of where he is artistically as a singer songwriter.

“It’s one of those songs that feels honest rather than polished for the sake of it,” Dermott reflected. “I’m genuinely proud of how it turned out. It sounds like exactly what it needed to sound like, and it represents where I’m at creatively.”

And despite being a fair few thousand miles from home, Dermott has never forgotten his beloved Tyrone roots – as proven by the personnel who helped bring his new single to fruition.

“I would like to say a huge thanks to my producer Matt McGlinn from Omagh, who helped shape the song and bring it to life,” Dermott said. “Matt has been working hard on other tracks that we will be releasing soon also.

“I’d additionally like to thank Oscar Bradley, also from Omagh, of The Whistlin’ Donkeys who is on drums, and who is also directing the upcoming music video.

“Omagh will always be home, but living in Dubai has been a big chapter for me,” he continued.

“It’s a completely different pace of life, and creatively it’s pushed me to grow.

“I perform regularly, meet people from all over the world, and it’s given me space to focus on music while still staying connected to where I come from.

“So thank you to everyone who listens, shares, comes to gigs, or sends messages of support, it genuinely means more than people realise.

“I do hope that people hear themselves in the song,” Dermott concluded. “If it connects with someone during a quiet moment, or helps them feel a little, then it’s done its job.”

‘The Love You Fear’ will be released on March 13, and will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

