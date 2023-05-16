The saviours of soul to grace Cappagh Parish Hall

The Committed are almost identical to The Commitments in every respect, bar two.

The first difference to do with whereabouts.

Every member of The Commitments – the fictional band at the heart of Roddy Doyle’s debut novel, and its Alan Parker directed film adaptation – were inner-city Dubs.

The Committed, however, is a full band of immensely talented Omagh folk.

The second way in which the two groups diverge relates to their ability to stay together.

The Commitments had imploded by the time their epic tale had been told.

The story of The Committed, however, is still unfolding.

And, on Saturday, May 27, The Committed – one of the greatest tribute acts ever formed in honour of anything! – are going to be adding another chapter to their unfinished history, when they take their sell-out show out of Omagh for the first time.

Yes. The Committed are going on tour. The road will be long. The journey, arduous.

But, Conor Keys and the rest of the group trust that their faithful fans will undertake the treacherous voyage required to catch them perform when they take to the stage in far-flung Killyclogher.

In their last two shows, our local ‘Saviors of Soul’ filled the Silverbirch Hotel and packed out the INF.

However, at the end of the month, The Committed – just like in the film – will attempt to ‘bring soul to the proletariat’ via a church hall.

But, there is one question on everybody’s lips: Can The Committed pack out Cappagh Parish Hall?

Well, speaking with Conor Keys, Omagh’s answer to powerhouse vocalist and all round dirty animal, Deco, he explained that the band are in the process of getting their instruments buffed, shoes shined and suits pressed, ahead of what he is confident will be another jam-packed show.

“First thing is first,” began Conor. “There will be a bar.”

Although alcohol is secondary to the music on the night, it is nevertheless an important part of the picture.

“Yes, there will be a bar. There will be a few new tunes… and there will be a feed of dancing and craic.

“Anyone that has seen us before knows exactly what to expect,” said the frontman, who also happens to be the regular host of Daly’s Comedy Club.

For those who have not seen the film, allow me to acquaint you with some of the songs that make up its iconic soundtrack, and which will inform the vast majority of the setlist on May 27.

‘Take Me To The River’; ‘Chain of Fools’; ‘Midnight Hour’; ‘Destination Anywhere’; ‘Try A Little Tenderness’; ‘The Dark End of the Street’; ‘Mustang Sally’… and the mouth-watering, toe-tapping, hip-twisting list goes on.

To get your tickets secured, either call round to The Village Inn, Omagh.

Alternatively, visit ‘The Committed’ page on Facebook, and follow the link attached in their recent posts.