The Strabane artist inspired by growing up in the countryside

GROWING up in Strabane during the 1970s, artist Tracey O’Neill recalls a childhood shaped by the uncertainty of the Troubles. But amid the tension, moments of beauty emerged – fleeting glimpses that would quietly plant the seeds for her future in art.

“When we moved to the countryside, everything changed,” she says.

Her father, a keen gardener, surrounded their home with vibrant flowers and greenery.

Advertisement

“I think subconsciously that imprinted in my mind. To this day, I always incorporate some kind of floral scene in my work.”

Largely self-taught, Tracey’s creative instincts were refined through studies in interior design – a course she credits with opening her eyes to the broader world of aesthetics.

“It taught me about just about everything creative,” she says. This led to work pairing interiors with artwork, sharpening her understanding of colour, composition, and spatial awareness.

Now based in Aberdeen, Scotland, her work has found homes across the globe, from private collections to commercial spaces including hotels, spas, restaurants, and residential interiors. Her pieces have even made their way back to her native Strabane.

Her practice, too, has evolved. After years creating sculpted crystal artworks, she has shifted focus toward fine art painting, working predominantly in mixed media and oils. Still, sculpture remains close to her heart, particularly in the form of handmade, sculptural lighting, for which she’s developed her own signature style and materials.

“My work has changed over the years,” she explains. “After sculpting with crystal for a long time, I moved into painting, but I still create sculptured lights. I work mostly with mixed media and oil.”

Personal experiences also deeply inform her art. A recent series, inspired by the loss of her pet rabbit Blue, explores grief and memory through expressive, emotionally driven canvases.

Advertisement

“I had a rabbit called Blue,” she says. “Since he passed, I’ve brought out a whole series dedicated to him.”

This month, Tracey will present new work at a joint exhibition in Aberdeen’s prestigious Music Hall (August 29-31).

The annual, televised event features a curated selection of professional artists and marks a milestone in her growing career. “I was delighted to be selected after applying,” she adds.

Tracey’s exhibition history includes The Alley Theatre in Strabane, The Waterside Theatre in Derry, and An Grianán Theatre in Letterkenny — the latter of which hosted a sell-out show.