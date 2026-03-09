The sun’ll come out tomorrow…for Omagh’s Golden Apple Players

OMAGH’S Golden Apple Players will stage the much-loved classic musical ‘Annie’ next month, featuring a cast of around 160 local actors and performers.

The six performances will run from Wednesday, April 9 to Saturday, April 12 at the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, with evening shows each night at 7.30pm and matinee performances on Friday and Saturday at 2pm.

‘Annie’ is a heartwarming musical set in 1930s New York during the Great Depression.

It follows optimistic orphan Annie, who lives under the strict care of Miss Hannigan but dreams of finding her parents. Her life changes when she is invited to spend Christmas with wealthy businessman Oliver Warbucks. Through courage, humour and famous songs such as ‘Tomorrow’, Annie brings hope and happiness to everyone around her while discovering the true meaning of family.

This production marks the first Golden Apple Players show to feature a cast of children, aged between eight and 13, alongside the adult performers.

The young cast members, all from Hazel Wand Stage School, have been divided into three groups and will perform as the orphans and chorus, with each group appearing at different performances throughout the run.

Extra special

The production is directed by Leanne Daly, assisted by Sarah Fox, with choreography by Carolyn McDowell, assisted by Caleb Miller.

Speaking to the Ulster Herald, Leanne said, “Annie is such a fun production and everyone has really been enjoying rehearsals.

“This show is extra special because it is the first time Golden Apple Players has included children performing alongside the adult cast.

“There are around 160 local performers involved, all singing the well-known songs from one of the most loved musicals ever.

“The children have been split into three groups and will take turns performing at different shows.”