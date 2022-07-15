There’s something for everyone at the Fleadh

Among the uninitiated, there lurks a common misconception that the whole traditional music scene is one dominated by people of an older vintage, and, coupled with this, is the idea that it’s hokey, retrograde, or even boring.

But how out of touch these people are!

The Irish traditional music community is a vibrant, lively and demographically-diverse fraternity, in which young musicians sit alongside their older counterparts, creating an ageless confection of music and craic. Sorely mistaken are those who think of the Fleadh and imagine a scene obscured by pipe-smoke or pomp. Believe you me, the Fleadh is a festival of music like no other.

Advertisement

To capture this occasionally overlooked quality of the Fleadh, we caught up with one of the younger musicians who will be in Dromore next week. Hailing from Dromore itself, 20-year-old Éila Smith is an accomplished fiddle player, who has has had a bow in her hand since she was aged ten.

“I actually played my first Ulster Fleadh competition in Dromore back in 2015 with the Ceoltóirí Corradinna,” reminisced Éila.

“I remember we were excited and nervous in equal measure; excited because we wanted to show our friends and family all the hard work we had put in all year, and nervous because we wanted to make everyone proud and didn’t want to let them down. It was such a buzz!”

But this year, Éila isn’t going to be competing herself.

“I had too much on to put in the practice necessary to do well, so it’ll be a slightly different experience – but I’ll still play in a few sessions!”

The level of talent that will be on display over the week of the Fleadh will be breath-taking: 3,000 musicians are due to compete as individuals and as part of groups.

“There is a real buzz about the town already, and that is only going to intensify as we move into next week.

Advertisement

“There will be musicians and dancers coming from across Ulster, and the streets will be alive with tunes and dance,” Éila said.

But the Fleadh isn’t only for the avid trad fan.

The energetic atmosphere that prevails and diverse activities on offer mean that there is something for everyone at the Fleadh.

“This year we are going to have a wellness day, a fun-run, balloon-modelling, face-painting, there will be stage for kids to get up and play-perform, and a hundred other things,” said Éila breathlessly. “It’s going to be amazing!”

Concluding, Éila said, “We are really looking forward to welcoming some of the finest Irish traditional music from Cathal and Stephen Hayden, alongside Seamie O’Dowd.

“Cathal and Stephen Hayden from Pomeroy are members of the acclaimed Four men and a Dog band,” she continued. “Seamie O’Dowd, the much sought-after accompanist from Sligo, will join the Hayden’s in opening the Ulster Fleadh in style!

“Join us for a fantastic evening of music on Sunday, July 17.”