Top comedian to perform in intimate Strabane venue

ONE of Ireland’s most popular comedians and podcast hosts, Colin Geddis, is set to perform at the Boiler Room in Charlie’s Bar, Strabane, this April.

Geddis first gained widespread attention in late 2009 with his hit YouTube sketch show ‘I Am Fighter’, which he wrote, produced, and starred in.

He played the lead character, Barry ‘The Blender’ Henderson, earning acclaim for his unique comedic style.

In addition to his online success, Geddis hosts ‘The General Banter Podcast’, which has amassed millions of downloads worldwide and inspired a companion clothing brand, General Apparel.

In 2023, he teamed up with fellow comedian and Omagh native Aaron McCann to create the wildly-popular ‘Bomb Squad Pod’, performing sold-out live shows at venues including Belfast’s Waterfront Hall and the SSE Arena.

Geddis is also behind the iconic Lavery’s Comedy Club in Belfast, a club night he runs and books, showcasing top comedic talent from across the UK and Ireland.

His live performances have included sell-out tours across Northern Ireland and the UK, including six shows at Belfast’s SSE Arena.

On April 10, Geddis will take the stage for two shows at the intimate Boiler Room in Charlie’s Bar, with performances starting at 6pm and 8.30pm.

The popular comedy night is hosted by Strabane comedian Ro Boyle, who also serves as the main promoter for the event.

Speaking to the Tyrone Herald, Boyle said, “We are delighted to welcome back the biggest names in Northern Ireland comedy.

“The Boiler Room at Charlie’s Bar is quickly becoming recognised as one of the best comedy experiences in NI.

“All the headliners love performing here.

“I’ve supported Colin on tour and I’m a regular at his club Lavery’s in Belfast – the benchmark for comedy in NI – so it’s amazing to bring this level of talent to Strabane.”

Other upcoming performances at the Boiler Room include Paddy Raff on March 26, and Colin Murphy on February 26, when he joins Ro Boyle a selection of local stand up comedians.

As part of this tour, Geddis will also perform two nights at Derry’s Millennium Forum on Friday, May 15, and Sunday, May 24.

Tickets for the Strabane shows are selling fast, with only a few remaining. They are available at Eventbrite





Eventbrite



Tickets for the Derry shows can be purchased at Millennium Forum



Millennium Forum