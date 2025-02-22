This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Top honour for young Omagh singer at prestigious awards night

  • 22 February 2025
Conor Chism with his award.
Jarlath CowanBy Jarlath Cowan - 22 February 2025
OMAGH’S Conor Chism has been named the ‘Rising Star of 2025’ at the Northern Ireland Country Music Awards, held this week in Portadown.

Voted for by the public, the award marks a major achievement in the young singer’s career and is further proof of his growing popularity in the country music scene.

Conor described the award as ‘a significant milestone’ in his musical journey and thanked his fans for supporting him.

The Omagh man wasn’t just in attendance to collect an award, however, as he gave a special performance in memory of a dear friend during the event.

“I sang ‘An American Trilogy’ by Elvis in memory of Big T,” Conor told the UlsterHerald.

“Trevor ‘Big T’ Campbell was a popular Downtown Radio presenter who passed away in late 2024.

“He played my version of the song on the radio a few times and he loved it.”

“So, my performance on the night was dedicated to him,” he added.

The young singer is no stranger to success, with previous releases including covers of iconic songs like ‘My Way’, ‘Never Been to Spain’, and ‘It’s Now Or Never (O Sole Mio)’.

Indeed, his performances at prestigious events, alongside big names like Derek Ryan and Philomena Begley, have further solidified his reputation.

Conor musical influences include Elvis Presley, Chris Stapleton, Dolly Parton, and Roy Orbison.

He further credits his mother Corrina and grandad Frank, a popular Elvis tribute artist, for shaping his love for music.

 

