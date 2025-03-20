Trillick woman has written a book about her ‘joyous’ childhood

TRILLICK-born author and artist Alice Rohdich will tomorrow launch her latest book, ‘Little Alice in Lisnahanna’, a nostalgic tribute to her childhood in Tyrone.

Now a long-time resident of Portrush, Alice has spent over 30 years on the North Coast, where she and her husband, Damian, run ‘The Souvenir Shop’ in the heart of the seaside town.

A passionate artist and writer, Alice returned to her creative roots in recent years, earning a HNC in Fine Art from North West Regional College. She has since illustrated two books for the RNLI, raising £20,000 for Portrush lifeboats, and was commissioned by Portrush Yacht Club to design a mural for their harbour.

Her latest work, ‘Little Alice in Lisnahanna’, is the first book she has both written and illustrated.

Inspired by her childhood in Trillick, Alice describes it as ‘a joyous book of childhood innocence in the magical countryside of Tyrone—simple stories of playing in fields of freshly baled hay, gathering wildflowers, paddling in rivers, and listening to tales from uncles and aunts’.

The book launch will take place on Friday, March 21, at 7pm in Portrush Town Hall—a night Alice promises will be filled with memories, stories, and song.

‘Little Alice in Lisnahanna’ will be available for purchase at ‘The Souvenir Shop’ in Portrush and online through various bookshops.