Trillick woman passes on the magic of Irish music

Traditional Irish music is kept alive by thousands of people around the world. For generations upon generations, it has evolved and grown, and traditional Irish music still an ‘instrumental’ part of the lives of many across Tyrone.

Its future will be shaped by talented young musicians at the fore… individuals who fill their days playing enriching tunes and mastering melodies with a firm finger on the pulse of Irish culture.

Edel McBride is one of these folk.

The Trillick woman has been performing traditional Irish music since a young girl, honing her skills with advice from family members and soaking up the atmosphere in local tune-filled pubs.

“My early memories of music are hazy – it’s just always been in my life as far back as I remember,” said Edel.

“I first picked up a tin whistle at around six-years-old and then moved onto the fiddle shortly after, followed by lilting several years later.”

It was people like Mary-Kate McQuaid, Aisling McPhillips, and indeed her own sister Nuala, that taught Edel back in the early days… passing on their expertise and skills.

“I remember when I first lifted a fiddle, and because I was left handed I held it upside down and back to front,” Edel continued. “But my dad quickly corrected me exclaiming ‘No, Edel… it’s the other way round!”

“My love for music has always come natural and I remember going to seisúns in Mickey Gallagher’s Bar in Mountfield every second Tuesday of the month… “and loving it!”

And then, the pupil became the teacher… with Edel passing on her wisdom to enthusiastic students.

“I began teaching music in schools across Tyrone and Fermanagh, as well as many in Comhaltas branches throughout Ireland,” she said.

Like many other young people from Tyrone, Edel headed off to Australia in search of a fresh adventure.

It was a big change for her, but Edel turned to her traditional Irish music skills to help curb the homesickness.

She said, “There is a big Irish community in Australia so I began to get involved in playing over there

“Being part of the Irish music scene meant I was always keeping myself busy – and the social aspect allowed me to meet lots of new people, most of which I quickly befriended.”

In 2019, Edel, alongside several others founded the Comhaltas branch in Sydney.

“There has always been heaps of Irish music in Australia, but never a Comhaltas,” said Edel, “So a few of us came together and got it up and going.”

And when they got a grant from Comhaltas headquarters in Dublin, there was only one idea at the forefront of everyone’s minds – the first ever Sydney fleadh.

The Gaelic Club in Sydney was at full capacity as every event at the inaugural Sydney Fleadh was a sell-out.

Together with her role as secretary and vice-vhair of Sydney Comhaltas, Edel recognised a need for adult music lessons – and she began teaching Irish music also.

“I always felt there was a gap for adult music lessons and so I said to myself; ‘Right! That’s what I’m going to do.’”

Six years later, Edel has returned to the green isles of home, with her appetite for Irish traditional music stronger than ever.

Edel will be starting to teach music lessons soon, offering Tyrone adults the opportunity to learn something new.

“The social aspect of playing music is fantastic,” she said. “A lot of adults have a desire to play music in the back of their mind, but often convince themselves out of it.

“They think they’re incapable, not confident enough or find the challenge daunting – but you really can pick it up at any age.

“It’s amazing to see the smile on a pupil’s face when they finally get a tune right. And I personally get a great sense of achievement as well.”

Edel encourages anyone considering picking up an instrument to ‘just go for it!’

“You won’t regret trying,” she said.

If you wish to avail of adult Irish traditional music lessons then link up with Edel. You can find her on social media as ‘Irish Music Abroad’.