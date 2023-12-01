Trio take to Dún Uladh for night of music and memories

A breathtaking trio will soon be blending their musical talents together on the Dún Uladh stage, as part of a memorable night of toe-tapping tunes.

Taking place on Saturday, December 2 at 8pm, the highly-anticipated event will feature Dónal Clancy, one of Ireland’s finest guitarists; Brian McGrath, renowned banjo player; and Damien Quinn, who has delved into the art of the Bodhran to explore its intricate dynamics and nuances.

The three-piece came together to combine their talents on their recent album, ‘Tell Her I Am’, and simply can’t wait to treat the crowds at Dún Uladh to their special melding of music and creativity.

Advertisement

Originally from An Rinn Waterford and now calling Galway City home, Dónal Clancy, stands as one of Ireland’s finest guitarists.

He inherits his musical legacy as the son of the internationally- acclaimed singer, Liam Clancy, a prominent figure in The Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem.

Following the passing of his father, Dónal has dedicated himself to preserving and performing the cherished family repertoire of songs that shaped his upbringing, all while upholding the rich Clancy tradition through his solo performances.

Furthermore, Dónal’s musical versatility has also extended to the world of film, where he lent his talent to the soundtrack of the award-winning documentary film, New York’. directed by Ric Burns.

Brian McGrath’s musical journey began in the heart of Brookeborough, Fermanagh, an enclave steeped in the rich traditions of Irish music – and today, he calls Galway City his home.

Brian embarked on his professional music career alongside the acclaimed group, Dervish. His talent and passion for music then led him to become an integral member of Four Men And A Dog, contributing his musical prowess to their award-winning album, ‘Barking Mad’.

Brian continued to expand his musical horizons, collaborating with renowned artists such as Noel Hill, Paul Brock, and Frankie Gavin.

Advertisement

Masters of sound

He later joined the Sean Keane Band, where his mastery of the piano enhanced the group’s sound.

In a significant chapter of his career, Brian became part of De Dannan, leaving an enduring legacy with the band until its dissolution in 2003.

Today, he is a vital member of the vibrant ensemble At The Racket, and is highly-sought after as a session musician, because of his versatility on piano, banjo, and mandolin.

Hailing from Kildare but now calling Galway City home, Damien Kildare embarked on his professional journey in the realm of Irish music back in 1987.

His musical odyssey began when he joined forces with the legendary Donal Lunny for a special concert, part of the O Riada Retrospective, a performance that resonated far and wide as it was broadcast live on both television and radio in that pivotal year.

Since that momentous start in 1987, Damien Quinn has left an indelible mark on the world of traditional Irish music.

He recorded, performed, and embarked on tours with some of the foremost trailblazers in the genre, including luminaries like Van Morrison, The Chieftains, Andy M. Stewart, Elvis Costello, and Cian and The Lark. In 1999, Damien’s journey took a unique turn when he became a member of the Riverdance ensemble. There, he displayed his exceptional talents as a featured soloist within The Liffey Company.

Following his enriching experience with Riverdance, Damien returned to his roots in session and concert work in 2021. Since then, he has fervently delved into the art of the Bodhran, exploring its intricate dynamics and nuances.

Quinn passionately stated that ‘Tell Her I Am’, his latest project, is a modern exploration of the solid style of bodhrán playing – a style that has somewhat faded into the background in recent times.

With this record, Damien hopes to shine a spotlight on this magnificent and timeless form of bodhrán playing, preserving it for generations to come.

l Clancy, McGrath, and Quinn will be taking to the stage at Dún Uladh on Saturday, December 2 at 8pm for a night of toe-tapping tunes. Pre-booking is advised for this concert. For more information email music@dunuladh.ie or call 028 8224 2777.