Trio triumph at comedy awards

STRABANE’S burgeoning comedy scene received a boost this week after a trio of local funny men won big at the Comedy Live North West awards. Ronan Boyle, creator of the Boiler Room Comedy Club in the town, Eamon McElwee and Ruairi Woods emerged with a number of first and third place finishes in the various categories in the awards.

Decided by public vote, Ronan emerged victorious in three categories, placing first in the Best Main Support, Best Returning Support and Best North West Act 2022, which saw Belfast-based Strabane man Ruairi Woods take third spot, sandwiching Derry comedienne Diona Doherty in second place. Eamon McElwee took first place in the Best New Act 2022 category.

On hearing the news, Eamon couldn’t hide his shock, saying, “To say I’m both thrilled and shocked would be with immeasurable understatement. I genuinely didn’t think I stood a chance so thank you so much for voting for me – and indeed all the acts. Honestly any one of them would have been a worthy winner and that’s the truth. It’s a pleasure to perform with them.

“I just genuinely want to say a massive thank you and shout out to everyone who supported me in getting this, in every way imaginable from giving me gigs right through to honest critique which I’ve always tried to take on board and improve upon.”

Ronan was equally as delighted with his trio of first place wins with a straight and to the point statement: “Thanks for the votes ye dotes!”

He added somewhat jokingly, “Thanks to everyone who enjoyed my stand-up in 2022 and who voted for me. I never win anything (aside from Strabane’s biggest mouth) so this is class!

“Also a big shout out to my man Eamon for winning Best Newcomer!”