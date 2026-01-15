Omagh arts centre offering range of new creative courses

FANCY trying something new in 2026 to get the creativity flowing?

The Strule Arts Centre in Omagh is kicking off the New Year with a wide range of workshops that are sure to offer something for everyone.

From cooking to poetry, and dance to pottery, why not kickstart the year with a new challenge or hobby?

First up is ‘Pottery with Frances Sweeney’ offering classes suitable for beginners and all levels.

Running for six weeks beginning January 20 until February 24, this is your chance to explore your creativity through clay.

Using hand-building techniques, you will learn to use colourful underglazes and oxides to complete your unique piece of pottery to display proudly at home.

If it’s dancing you’re after, why not come along and discover the rhythm and joy of Cuban salsa with instructor Andrea as she hosts her ‘Beginner Salsa Class’ from January 22 until February 26.

Fancy brushing up on your cooking skills? Come and learn how to make authentic Thai dishes with a ‘Thai Curry Cooking’ class hosted by Chanida Cassidy on Thursday, January 29 from 7pm. Everyone gets hands on during this experience, and eat what they create!

Perhaps poetry is something you always wanted to try your hand at?

‘Poetry in Nature’, a four-week course hosted by Briege McClean will take place on Thursday, February 5 from 7pm.

The new nature-focused course will inspire you to write about what natural surroundings means to you, your experiences within it and responses to it.

The course also helps promote good work life balance and strengthens mental health.

How about something for the kids? Why not come along to the ‘Lego Animation Workshop’ on Saturday, February 21 from 11am.

This mini animation master class, hosted by the Can Do Academy, is a great introduction for children to the colourful world of Lego animation.

Suitable for ages six and over, the workshop will allow participants to make a complete animated Lego film on an iPad, using sound effects, visual effects, titles and lots of imagination.