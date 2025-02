THE Seeger Sessions Revival, a 13-piece band from Tyrone who pay tribute to Bruce Springsteen’s legendary Seeger Sessions have recently became the first ever live act to take to the stage in the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

Taking to the stage in support of Scottish three-piece folk band ‘Peat and Diesel’, this marked the first official live music event to be staged in the arena which was purpose-built for the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

The event took place as part of this years ‘Celtic Connections’ festival, an event that The Seeger Sessions Revival’s band leader, guitar and banjo player, Christopher Speer said he always wanted to perform at.

“It was amazing,” said the Castlederg native.

“To not only perform in such an incredible arena, but to be the first band ever to do so was just surreal.”

Christopher further spoke of the ‘added bonus’ that followed their performance.

“Promoters from all over the UK attended to see the venue in action, so it has opened a few doors for the possibility of more shows down the line, which would be great.

“We have had a couple of calls from promoter since in regards to future bookings which is an added bonus.”

Known for their dynamic blend of fiddle, banjo, accordion, steel guitar, whistle, and a robust rhythm section with a four-piece brass ensemble and strong vocal harmonies, this group pays tribute to Bruce Springsteen’s renditions of the Great American Songbook and the music of folk legend Pete Seeger.

Having played to sold-out audiences across Ireland and England, including notable performances at the Stendhal Festival in County Derry and a headline show at St Luke’s in London, The Seeger Sessions Revival has built a significant following.

Their London performance was particularly memorable, as it was held at the same venue where Bruce Springsteen recorded a special performance for the BBC with the London Symphony Orchestra.