Tyrone band on their journey to sharing a stage with Ed Sheeran

From recording their first track with a cheap microphone and Mac computer to sharing the mic with Ed Sheeran, Dungannon-based rap group Homegrown have been on quite the significant journey since their humble formation.

Fronted by Philip Hughes and Garrett Donaghy, the band also features Caoimhe McBennett on vocals and keyboards, Christopher Kerr on bass, Sam Moore on drums, and guitarists Jack and Craig Brown.

Formed by frontmen Garrett and Philip in 2022, they spent much of their time writing and recording songs, and following the success of their first single ‘Well’, the Tyrone rappers have shown no signs of slowing down.

“We started off with a Mac computer and a cheap microphone,” Philip explained.

“We released our first few tracks on Soundcloud and then filmed the music video for ‘Well’ with Arek Florek producing it.”

Garrett explained how following the release of the single, the band received positive feedback which would inspire them to take their music onto the live stage.

“The song attracted a good bit of media coverage and we were invited onto a few podcasts following its release.

“We played our first gig shortly after this, that was two years ago now!”

Recalling their first time taking to the stage, Philip explained how an ambitious attempt at freestyling ‘didn’t go down too well’.

“Our first time playing on a stage was at an open mic night at the Fifth Element in Belfast,” said Philip.

“It was our first time performing infront of anyone and we did a few verses each, however, I tried to freestyle and it didn’t go down too well.”

It wasn’t long until Philip was able to redeem himself, however, as the duo then played their second gig the following day at a friends art studio.

“It was an art swap,” recalled Garrett.

“There was 30 local artists in attendance and we performed at the after party.

“The reception was great and we were buzzing.”

With their debut release and gigs under their belt, it wasn’t long until rap duo decided to expand their line-up following one particular gig offer.

“We got asked to play at the Music Matters Festival in Dungannon,” said Philip.

“It was then that we decided to get a full band together because we wanted to so something a bit better than just plugging in a pre-recorded track.”

Whilst various members of the band had jammed and played together previously in a range of formations, the chance to come together to perform their own material offered them a sense of direction.

“There is great chemistry within the band,” said Garrett.

“We’re good friends and the addition of extra musicians has really helped broaden the overall sound, most notably with Caoimhe’s vocal melodies.”

The Dungannon group also recently had a run in with none other than internationally renowned superstar Ed Sheeran upon his recent visit to Belfast.

“Ed and Gary Lightbody were over to promote their music foundations and we were lucky enough to have had the opportunity to meet him,” said Philip.

“It was mad to meet a man like Ed Sheeran. He was a really nice guy.

“We were playing through a few songs in the studio and he came in and introduced himself after doing a few one-on-one sessions with some younger musicians.

“At one point, he grabbed the mic and started rapping with us until someone stood on his mic lead and it fell out.

“Everyone in the room hit him with a great big Northern Irish ‘yeeoooo’ when it happened.”

Following the release of their latest single ‘Show Me’, Homegrown are set to take to the stage in the Whistle Down Hotel in Warrenpoint on March 15 in aid of the Niamh Louise Foundation.

But what else lies ahead for the ambitious Tyrone rap group?

“We’re going to keep writing and recording as a full band,” Garrett explained.

“We are also playing around with the idea of starting a YouTube series where our band would play and we would collaborate with other artists and rappers from across the country in a live setting.”