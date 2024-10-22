Tyrone brothers appear on ITV drama

A TYRONE actor who recently appeared alongside his brother on the ITV drama series ‘Joan’ has spoken of his experience working on the popular television programme.

Bugsy McMahon and his brother Liam, both from Donaghmore, appeared in episode four of the ongoing drama series, portraying two brother, Michael and Sean O’Connor – two IRA members who heighten tensions as they arrive on the scene.

The show stars Sophie Turner and Frank Dillane.

Speaking with the Tyrone Herald this week, Bugsy said, “Joan is based on the true story of Joan Hannington who was a jewel thief in London.

“She went through a lot, and things happened which ultimately pushed her into a life of crime.”

Joan is portrayed in the show by Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

“Sophie is a phenomenal actress,” explained Bugsy.

“Having previously had a small role on Game of Thrones myself, I was a big fan of hers, so to be on set with her for Joan was a great experience, especially alongside my brother.

“It was a very cool moment.”

Bugsy described the O’Connor brothers two characters who ‘really heighten tensions’ amidst Joan’s desperation.

“Joan and her partner steal a famous Stubbs painting,” he explained.

“Because the authorities are hot on their trail, they cant shift it, but they find buyers – Two IRA men known as the O’Connor brothers.

“They make a deal but when the deal is suddenly called off, they suspect something is up, so the IRA burn down the building where the painting is being held.”

Bugsy continued, “It’s a great drama series, and without sound biased, and taking myself and Liam out of it, when it comes to award season, it has ‘award-worthy’ written all over it. The production value is excellent, as is the music and the fashion in the show.

“Overall, it has gained a lot of major traction and is doing great.”

Casting call

Speaking of how he landed the role, Bugsy said, “Liam called me one day and told me to expect an email.

“His agent is the casting agent for the show and they needed someone to act his character’s brother, so, considering that we are actually brothers, he suggest me for the role.

“Surely enough, an email came through, so I sent a self-tape over to the producers and a few months later, out of the blue, I got another email to say they would be delighted to offer me the part.

“Liam and I had been on stage before, but I never though that we would end up on-screen together, so it was very exciting.

“As brothers who are both into acting, we have always been very encouraging of each other.”

When it comes to the Donaghmore men’s interests in acting, Bugsy describes Liam as ‘the torch bearer’.

“Liam started acting when he was 14 when Sean Faloon cast him in ‘The Field’ in the Bardic Theatre.

“From there, he got the bug for it and ended up going off to study film and media before landing his first role in the film ‘Snatch’.”

Liam has also had roles in such iconic productions as Coronation Street, The Fall, and Hunger.

“I went down the theatre route,” explained Bugsy.

“My first outing was in a production of ‘Joseph’ back in 2000 with the Bardic Theatre.

“Since then, I have worked away in theatre and in 2010 I launched ‘B Dramatic’ – a bespoke enterprise that uses drama for enhanced learning, getting kids actively learning different subjects through the art of drama and visual learning.

“I’ve truly found my home in theatre, whether it’s acting, writing, directing or producing, and I’m still working away with the Bardic Theatre, with a couple of exciting shows in the pipeline over the next year or so!”