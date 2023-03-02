Tyrone delights in ‘Northern Lights’

Over the past week Tyrone’s skies were awash with colour with one of the true wonders of the natural world, the Aurora Borealis, or ‘Northern Lights’, witnessed all over the county.

While the ‘Northern Lights’ is usually a phenomenon that occurs in the polar regions of the Earth, in recent days people in Plumbridge, Castlederg and Omagh were treated to this amazing sight.

All throughout Ireland it has become a popular pastime to go hunting for this spectacular light show. But many a car filled with people eating sandwiches and guzzling flasks of tea have been left disappointed searching the Irish coastline for the elusive ‘Northern Lights’.

This week, however, was a little different. Even people in towns and villages across the North could spot the wondrous display from the comfort of their own homes simply by looking out the window!