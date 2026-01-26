Tyrone musicians to feature at inaugural Wexford festival

TWO well-known Tyrone traditional musicians are set to feature at a major new festival in the south-east of Ireland this weekend, further highlighting the county’s strong reputation on the national music scene.

Michael Curran from Fivemiletown and James McCaffrey from Dromore will take part in the inaugural Wextrad Weekend, a new celebration of traditional and folk music taking place in Wexford. The invitation sees the Tyrone duo travelling the length of the country to perform alongside some of Ireland’s finest musicians.

Over the course of the weekend, the pair will feature prominently in sessions across the town, both as performers and as tutors in the festival’s workshop programme. Widely regarded as skilled and experienced educators, the pair are in high demand for their ability to combine musical excellence with an engaging and accessible teaching style.

Both musicians are well known locally and nationally for their work with the Blackwater Céilí Band and Core Céilí, while McCaffrey is also a member of the popular folk group, The Porter Bellys. Their inclusion in the Wexford line-up reflects the high regard in which Tyrone musicians are held across the traditional music community.

Speaking ahead of the weekend, Michael Curran said the invitation was a special one.

“It’s a real pleasure to be invited to the very first Wextrad weekend,” he said.

“Wexford has such a great connection with traditional music now, and we are very much looking forward to being part of something new there.”

James McCaffrey added that returning to the county held particular significance, “We had two fantastic Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann experiences in Wexford in 2024 and 2025, so it’s great to be heading back again, especially to perform, teach, and share music with musicians from all over the country.”

Wextrad Weekend is a new addition to Ireland’s traditional music calendar and builds on Wexford’s growing reputation as a hub for traditional music following the success of recent Fleadh celebrations.

Further details on the festival can be found at: www.wextrad.ie