Tyrone Rose Cloideach reaches new heights at Tralee final

TYRONE Rose Cloideach Donaghy showed off her rugby skills last night at the world-famous Rose of Tralee.

The 25-year-old Garvaghey woman is representing her county in the prestigious competition.

Cloideach, a PE teacher at St Kevin’s College in Lisnaskea, has joined contestants from across the globe in Kerry for the celebrated event.

She was one of the last contestants on the stage last night, with the remaining girls to have their chance in the limelight later this evening.

The contestants are given an opportunity to show off their talents on stage, and most usually sing a song or play a musical instrument.

However, Cloideach, a big rugby fan and a member of Clogher Valley RFC, decided to show off some of her sporting skills.

She enlisted the help of some of the escorts to recreate a rugby line-out, with Cloideach at the centre collecting the ball.

The Rose of Tralee has seen many things on stage but this is believed to be its first rugby performance!

Cloideach’s performance went out well with the audience in the arena.

The winner of the competition will be announced tonight.