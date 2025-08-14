Tyrone Rose to swop rugby boots for Tralee evening gown

A 25-YEAR-OLD schoolteacher from Garvaghey will swap her rugby boots for an evening gown this weekend as she represents Tyrone in the grand finale of the ‘Rose of Tralee’ International Festival.

Cloideach Donaghy, a PE teacher at St Kevin’s College in Lisnaskea, will join contestants from across the globe in Kerry for the celebrated event – and she couldn’t be more excited.

Currently on tour ahead of the finale, she said, “I’m so excited to be a part of this process.

“The girls I have met so far have been amazing and I can’t wait to see what the rest of the tour of Tralee brings.”

A keen rugby player, the Tyrone woman said she was ‘lost for words’ when she was announced as winner of the Tyrone Rose heats.

“I was in such a daze when it was announced,” admitted the Tyrone Rose winner.

“So many great girls had applied and I was very stunned and lost for words, which is not at all like me.

“It was a total shock.”

Speaking of what inspired her to apply, Cloideach said that, as a big fan of the annual event, she had wanted to enter it for a few years.

“The opportunity came up last summer,” she explained.

“We watch the ‘Rose of Tralee’ as a family every year and my older sisters had often thought about applying, but never did.

“My great-aunt Peggy is 99 and for many years she worked over in San Francisco in their Irish Centre which would have always played a big part in the ‘Rose of Tralee’, so it was something that was always talked about among our family.”

With the Tyrone selection event held in Canavan’s in Garvaghey, Cloideach said it was an added bonus being so close to home.

“Todd’s Leap sponsored me for the selection event which was lovely as I had worked there for five years when I was younger.”

For her stage piece, she recited a self-penned poem but admits that poetry isn’t something that she is ‘big into’.

“I’m not an English teacher. I’m a PE teacher so for me, my true passion lies in rugby.”

As part of the Clogher Valley RFC Women’s Seniors, Cloideach and her team mates have recently taken home the Susan Fleming Cup following a victorious final on St Patrick’s Day this year.

Cloideach said that while she would be willing to recite another poem in the final, she may also have another trick up her sleeve.

“I would definitely be willing to read another poem, however, I have been toying with the idea of showcasing some sort of rugby skill – ideally one that won’t damage my dress – but for now, that’s all to be confirmed ahead of the big day.”