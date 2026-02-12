Tyrone singer gears up for Glór Tíre

A TYRONE country singer says that appearing on this year’s series of Glór Tíre is ‘a dream come true’.

Ryan Lynch, who will appear on Glór Tíre this Tuesday (February 17) at 9.30pm, is one of eight contestants this season competing for the coveted title of Ireland’s Glór Tíre Country Music Champion 2026.

Broadcast on TG4, Glór Tíre is widely-regarded as the premier platform for both emerging and established country music artists.

It also enjoys a devoted following on both sides of the border.

Speaking out ahead of the show, Ryan says that he hopes that the people of Tyrone ‘will get behind him’.

“It’s a dream come true,” says Ryan. “I applied last year and didn’t get in, but I think the time’s right now.

“In the last year, I’ve developed a lot more as a performer and a singer, so to anyone reading this with ambitions to be on Glór Tíre, keep trying because next year might be your year.”

Born in Kilburn, north west London, and now based in Strabane, Ryan is proud to represent Tyrone, a county which regularly fields strong contestants on any season of Glór Tíre.

“Yes, there’s pressure in representing Tyrone, but there’s also a lot of support,” says Ryan. “We have so much in the county – Hugo Duncan, Curtis McGee, and Philomena Begley, the Queen of Country. Coming in new to this scene and getting to know them all, they’re really behind me and super supportive, and I think the people of Tyrone will get behind me as well.”

Contestants on Glór Tíre are mentored by a leading figure in country and Irish music, and Ryan’s mentor will be one of his favourite Irish singers – Patrick Feeney.

“This is a big deal for me, because he is Mr Voice,” Ryan said. “He’s very versatile as a performer. He can do gospel music, he can do Irish Folk, he does the dance stuff, the slow stuff.

“He has been hands-on as a mentor, giving me advice. He’s been a great help already.”

On Glór Tíre, Ryan will perform Charley Pride’s ‘Don’t Fight The Feelings of Love’ and duet with Patrick on the classic ‘Mammas, Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys’, a hit for Ed Bruce in 1975 and again in 1978 for Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings.

“When we sang it together in the rehearsal, it just clicked. I was so happy with it,” says Ryan.

Also appearing on the show is Tipperary singer, Dee Morrissey. Glór Tíre is presented by Aoife Ní Thuairisg, with Jó Ní Chéide and Caitriona Ní Shuilleabháin set to return as resident judges.

The guest judge will be legendary singer, Brendan Shine.