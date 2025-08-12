Tyrone singer strikes the right chord at Celtic festival

COOKSTOWN singer-songwriter Ryan McGarrity last week make his way back to France for a second year following a series of performances at the Interceltic Festival in Lorient in 2022.

Having originally opted to revisit the festival this year as a spectator, it didn’t take long until the Tyrone man had a guitar in hand, doing what he does best – entertaining audiences with a range of Irish folk classics.

An annual celebration of Celtic music and dance, the festival took place from August 1 until August 10, and welcomed participants from the entire Celtic diaspora, including Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Advertisement

It further showcased other arts such as painting, photography, theatre, sculpture, sport and gastronomy.

Having performed at the festival three years ago with fellow Tyrone musicians Donald and Deirbhile Canavan, it came as no surprise to Ryan that he also crossed paths with a different group of Tyrone musicians there this time round.

“Last time I visited, I didn’t get much of a chance to look around the city, so it was great craic coming back over with the chance to take things a bit easier,” Ryan explained.

“Just by chance, I bumped into Graham McKinstry and the lads from Chasin Hooley on the first night, and we went to see the Scottish folk band Talisk in a place called ‘Le Club’. It was great to bump into other Tyrone men and usual chat was flowing about gigs, music and the likes.

“Like myself, they were over for a look around, not necessarily to perform, but of course, we have all been doing our bit and playing at any given opportunity.”

Ryan said that, despite planning to take it easy, he had been ‘flat out’.

Advertisement

“On the first night, we played a wee gig outside the Guinness tent down by the water which was a class set up,” he described.

“Afterwards, a lad called Rueben, who takes care of the Irish music side of things, said there was a woman on a boat looking for Irish musicians to play… which sounded unbelievable!

“Needless to say, playing on the boat was class,” he added. “It was like something from Pirates of the Caribbean.”

Having found a taste for performing, Ryan said that he was happy to take it easy for the remainder of the week, while taking in the scenery.

Embracing a more ‘laid back, chilled out vibe’, he then reflected on his previous visit to the city in 2022.

“We were playing everyday, keeping the Irish tunes going,” he said.

“Everyday we were setting up somewhere new all over the city, playing the usual classics like The Wild Rover, Dirty Old Town, The Hills of Donegal – all that old stuff that gets the craic going among the crowd.”

Having returned home to Tyrone this week, you can keep an eye out for Ryan’s name as he performs regularly throughout the pub circuit if Tyrone and beyond on a regular basis.

With plans to return to Lorient next year, the Tyrone musician said, “I would love to return next year for a couple of bigger gigs on some of the bigger stages, although one thing is for sure, wherever you go or wherever you’re playing, the craic is always good.”