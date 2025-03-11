Tyrone talent to perform at All-Ireland Hot Country TV Awards

OMAGH’S very own singing star Dominic Kirwan is gearing up to perform at the much-anticipated All-Ireland Hot Country TV Awards this spring.

Taking place on Monday, April 1 at the Great Northern Hotel, Bundoran, the prestigious event is seen as the biggest and most-anticipated night in the country music calendar in Ireland.

Now in its 13th year, the illustrious night of entertainment which sees music lover’s travel from all parts of Ireland and throughout the UK, to celebrate, meet and pay tribute to the finest musicians from across the island.

The only annual country music event of it’s kind, the Hot Country TV Awards brings together an eclectic mix of all local legends in the genre alongside a generous sprinkling of young and upcoming artists

in the industry.

Seen by many in the country music business as the unofficial staff night out, it’s a night where everyone can relax and enjoy a social night catching up with their fellow musicians.

Hosted by Hot Country’s Hugh O’Brien and Ellish O’Sullivan artist’s performing on the night include Omagh’s Dominic Kirwan, Mike Denver, Patrick Feeney, Michael English, Jimmy Buckley and Claudia Buckley.

STARS ALL-ROUND

Also taking to the stage will be Declan Nerney, David James, Olivia Douglas, Owen Mac, Cailin Joe,

Amber Campbell, Jack Keogh, The Highway Men, Trudi Lalor, Matt Leavy, Stuart Moyles, Malcolm McDowell, Effie Neill, and the one-and-only Tr Dallas.

Additionally, Tony Allen, Paddy O’Brien, Dee Morrissey, Simon Peters, Brandon McPhee and

many more of favourites will be making a starstudded appearance.

What’s more, the Hot Country TV House Band in itself, has been one of the main factors to the success of the annual event. The six-piece super group are said to be the finest musicians this side of Nashville and led

by talented musicial director Tony Maher.

In addition to the confirmed listed performers, there’s always a large attendance of other stars, promoters and industry professionals, all there to show their support and form new connections.

Hot Country TV has been successfully broadcasting for more than 15 years on both Sky TV and on their website.

l The All-Ireland Hot Country TV Awards will take place on Tuesday, April 1 at the Great Northern Hotel, Bundoran. Doors open at 6.30pm and the show starts 8pm sharp and finishes at 12am.

l Tickets cost €30 and can be purchased at the hotel directly or online at: www.hotcountrytv.com