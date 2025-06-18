Tyrone villages preparing to host July 12th parades

THREE villages across Tyrone are preparing for Twelfth parades this year, with Coagh, Augher and Sixmilecross all set to host Orange Order demonstrations.

Preparations are well underway for the events, with Coagh taking centre stage as one of the largest parades in the North this year.

Around 70 lodges and 50 bands will take part, including a growing number of Junior Lodges.

“This will be a wonderful reflection of the bright future of Orangeism in Tyrone,” a spokesperson said.

It will also be the first Twelfth parade for the newly-appointed County Grand Master, Derek Reaney, adding a special significance to the day.

The main procession in Coagh will commence at 12.30pm from Ruskey Road and proceed through Tamlaght Hill, Coagh Bridge and Main Street before arriving at the demonstration field on Drumconvis Road.

Platform proceedings begin at 2.30pm, led by Rev Tom Greer, with the return parade at 3.45pm.

In Augher, the parade will assemble on Favour Royal Road for 12.15pm before stepping off towards the demonstration field via the Belfast–Enniskillen Road and Clogher Road.

The event will be headed by officers from Fivemiletown District LOL No 15 and Annahoe District LOL No 6, followed by the Mulnahunch Accordion Band, which celebrated its 75th anniversary last year.

Leading the lodge contingent will be Mulnahunch Lily of Clonaneese LOL 96, the oldest Orange lodge in the Clogher Valley.

Platform proceedings begin at 2.15pm, with a traditional religious service at the heart of the day.

Meanwhile, Sixmilecross will host a vibrant parade featuring approximately 60 lodges and bands. Stepping off at 12.30pm, the route will span Cooley Road, Main Street and Tirooney Road.

The district will mark several milestones, including the 40th anniversary of Beragh Pride of the Village Flute Band, the 70th anniversary of Donaghanie Orange Hall, and the 60th anniversary of Cloughfin Orange Hall.

Organisers say the day will be ‘a proud celebration of tradition, community and continuity for generations to come’.