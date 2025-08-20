Tyrone’s Cloideach will never forget Rose of Tralee experience

TYRONE’S Cloideach Donaghy has described representing her county at this year’s Rose of Tralee Festival as an ‘incredible’ and unforgettable experience.

The 25-year-old schoolteacher from Garvaghey, who has a passion for rugby, swapped her boots for an evening gown this week as she took to the stage in Kerry for the grand finale of the internationally-renowned event.

Viewers tuned in from as far as Mozambique, Canada, the United States and New Zealand.

Advertisement

The contestants are given an opportunity to show off their talents on stage, and most usually sing a song or play a musical instrument.

However, Cloideach, a big rugby fan and a member of Clogher Valley RFC, decided to show off some of her sporting skills.

She enlisted the help of some of the escorts to recreate a rugby line-out, with Cloideach at the centre collecting the ball.

The Rose of Tralee has seen many things on stage, but this was believed to be its first rugby performance!

Cloideach’s performance went down well with the audience in the arena.

Speaking with the Ulster Herald yesterday (Wednesday), Cloideach said the whole experience was ‘just incredible’.

“Getting to stand on stage representing my family and my community made me feel so incredibly proud,” the Tyrone Rose said. “It was unbelievable.”

Advertisement

Cloideach said that while there was obviously a lot of nerves, she is happy with how things went.

“To make friends for life has just been absolutely incredible.

“The shout-out I got from the Offaly Rose, as we all saw, made me quite emotional but she is literally someone who I will remain friends with forever more.

“She is just such an incredible person, as is everyone I met on tour. The chaperones and everyone involved in the Rose of Tralee Festival were just amazing and I am just so, so lucky to be able to say that I was a part of it.”

Speaking of what lies ahead, the Tyrone woman said, “I can’t wait to see what the next year brings. All the reunions, all the homecomings and just in general, the absolute craic we will all have.”

While it wasn’t the Tyrone Rose’s year, Katelyn Cummins from Laois was announced as the 65th International Rose of Tralee on Tuesday night.

The 20-year-old apprentice electrician was presented with her sash by the 2024 Rose of Tralee Kelly O’Grady, following the announcement from RTE’s Dáithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas live from Kerry Sports Academy.