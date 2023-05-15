Uilleann piper wins prestigious bursary

ASPIRING Tyrone musician Maeve O’Donnell has recently won a prestigious Gradam Ceoil TG4 Bursary which will go a long way in bolstering her musical endeavours.

The 23-year-old from Dungannon has been playing traditional music since she was 11-years-old – beginning on the tin whistle and after a few years moving to the uilleann pipes.

“I have been playing traditional music since I was 11-years-old. I learned the uilleann pipes in Armagh Pipers Club and I currently play a full set of uilleann pipes made by Martin Crossin,” began Maeve.

The Gradam Ceoil TG4 Bursary is an award of £3,000 along with mentoring and marketing support for upcoming traditional musicians based in Belfast.

The application was open to people aged between 18-25. It is funded by Belfast City Council and facilitated by Duncairn Culture and Arts Centre.

As part of this award, the three recipients performed live at the grand opening of the TG4 Gradam Ceoil ceremony at the University of Limerick.

Meave expressed her delight at winning the Gradam Ceoil TG4 Bursary.

“I applied for the award after seeing it advertised and thought it would be an amazing opportunity.

“I am delighted to have received this award as it will help me to further develop my music.”

The bursary also includes an opportunity for master class workshops with professional recording artists and the chance to perform on FleadhTV in Mullingar in August.

Meave spent the early years of her life in Donegal before moving to Tyrone when she was 11.

Her musical journey began when she became a pupil at St Joseph’s Grammar School, Donaghmore.

“My mum’s cousin, PJ McDonald, a renowned traditional musician and singer, started me on the tin whistle and I also attended lessons in Donaghmore with Donna Campbell.

“I absolutely fell in love with the tin whistle and would never put it down!”

Maeve recalled her first sightings of the uilleann pipes and being charmed by the instrument.

“I remember seeing the uilleann pipes for the first time being played in Gweedore, Co Donegal – and immediately fell in love with them.

“I asked my mum and dad could I try them and they quickly set things up for me. I then attended Armagh Pipers Club and received many opportunities there.”

Maeve elaborated on her musical opportunities to date.

“I have played throughout the UK, Europe and recently went to Nashville to perform on St Patrick’s Day with St Mary’s University College, Belfast.

“I have competed and received two All-Ireland titles in Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann and Scór na nÓg. I have recorded on Bláth na Finne and Mná na Píob CDs in recent years.”

Maeve concluded by sharing her reasons for being involved in the traditional music scene.

“One of the main reasons I am still playing music is due to the vibrant social scene. I have made so many amazing friends from playing in sessions all around Ireland.

“I am really excited for what this bursary has to offer and I look forward to working with Ciara, Catriona and the Duncairn staff.”