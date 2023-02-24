Ulster Orchestra to grace Strabane’s Alley Theatre

From Mozart to Jessie Montgomery, the Ulster Orchestra will soon be bringing an eclectic and entertaining medley of swooning tunes to Strabane to welcome the spring in musical style.

Taking place on Thursday, March 2, at the Alley Theatre, the concert is part of the brand new ‘On Your Doorstep’ series, and will features the full orchestra, alongside, condutor and soloist, Matthew Lynch, and principal trumpeter, Tom Fountain.

This charming musical celebration will combine familiar favourites such as Beethoven’s ‘Seventh Symphony’, with music that might be less well-known to help keep the set-list fresh, while immersing audiences in a world of orchestral colour and drama, and creating spectacular memories for audience members.

Advertisement

Speaking this week, a spokesperson said that the orchestra ‘can’t wait’ to perform on Strabane soil.

“The Ulster Orchestra is delighted to return to The Alley for an eclectic evening of music,” they said. “We will be playing everything from Mozart to Jessie Montgomery, while the orchestra’s own Tom Fountain performs Haydn’s breezy and uplifting ‘Trumpet Concerto’.

“It’s hard to truly capture the power and effect of live orchestral music until you attend a show in person,” they added. “But this programme truly strives to bring the Ulster Orchestra’s passion and magic to every corner of Northern Ireland.

“So, there’s no better time to give the orchestra a go.

“Why not give yourself and the music lovers in your life the gift of an amazing night of live music!” they concluded.

The Ulster Orchestra will be taking to the Alley Theatre, Strabane, on Thursday, March 2, with the show beginning at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £15 per adult and £7 for under 21s, and are available from the Alley Theatre website, ‘www.alley-theatre.com’, or alternatively, you can book them over the phone on 028 71 384444.