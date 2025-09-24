Unique exhibition on show at Omagh arts centre

A DEEP dive into the psychological trauma, interpersonal relationships, and female agency with striking emotional depth and nuance is what visitors can expect when viewing the new art exhibition at the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh.

Titled ‘Absinthe & Absence’, the thought-provoking art has been created by acclaimed Dublin-born artist Jackie Hudson Lalor; the pieces rooted in deeply personal, autobiographical themes.

This compelling solo show, which first premiered at Droichead Arts Centre in Drogheda in November 2024 and later travelled to Hamilton Gallery in Sligo in March 2025, encompasses oil painting, drawing, printmaking, and sculpture.

Describing her work as ‘representational’ and ‘detailed with a surreal sensibility’, grief stands as the central theme of Hudson Lalor’s work – an insight that resonates powerfully throughout the exhibition.

Speaking at the exhibition launch, Councillor Shirley Hawkes, vice chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, thanked Jackie Hudson Lalor and the Strule Arts Centre team for bringing such a powerful exhibition to the local community.

In her speech, Councillor Hawkes said, “Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is committed to supporting access to arts and culture in the District for both residents and visitors.

“Art is an important element of community life and offers opportunities for education and personal growth by encouraging self-reflection, expression and creative exploration.”

Absinthe & Absence runs until Saturday, September 27, 2025. The exhibition is open Monday to Saturday, from 9:30am to 5pm. Admission is free.