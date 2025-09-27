Unique Strabane exhibition explores black heritage

A ground-breaking exhibition which explores like never before the contributions of black people to society here will go on display at Strabane Library next month, writes Conor Sharkey.

The collection is a significant component of the North West Migrants Forum’s ‘Black Heritage in NI: Hidden History Project’ which began in 2022 following an award of £500,000 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, thanks to National Lottery players.

It traces black history from the time of the Vikings and the Romans while also delving into the lives of African figures such as Emperor Mansa Musa, widely regarded as one of history’s richest men.

The exhibition moves seamlessly through the centuries, examining the roots of racism and the transatlantic slave trade which spanned over 400 years. It lays bare Ireland and Britain’s role in the slave economy, including how several prominent families – one of them from Donegal – owned sugar plantations in the Caribbean.

Personal stories of black people who have left a lasting impact on our history also feature – individuals like singer Rachael Baptiste and Nobel Prize nominee Dr Raphael Armattoe. The journey of the Fisk Jubilee Singers who captivated audiences in Derry and Belfast in the 1870s with their performances of African American spirituals is also traced in this unparalleled body of work.

In terms of contemporary history, the exhibition brings viewers into the 20th century with a look at the 300,000 American GIs – among them some 15,000 African American soldiers – who were stationed in Northern Ireland during the Second World War.

Another story which has been seldom told before is that of the many black soldiers who spent time here during The Troubles. The death of Max Olurunda, a Nigerian-born accountant who lost his life in the 1980 Dunmurry train bombing, is also recounted.

Responsible for carrying out the meticulous research behind the Hidden History exhibition were Doctor of Philosophy Naomi Green and politician, author and activist Chantelle Lunt.

Dr Green said, “Too often minority histories are obscured by the dominant narratives of the two communities in Northern Ireland. This project is about making space for that, because this is all our history.

“Celebrating just some of the many people who helped shape our cultural heritage across generations, in often subtle ways, has been a privilege.

“We stand on the shoulders of those who came before us, including those who don’t fit the mould of the histories we’ve been taught to expect.

“Telling their stories is a step toward a fuller, more inclusive understanding of who we are.”

Aynaz Zarif is the Hidden History Project’s programme manager.

She explained that the overall aim was to highlight the links between Ireland’s past and the global history of slavery, colonialism, segregation and black innovation.

“This exhibition highlights stories and aspects of history that are too often left out of the mainstream narrative, giving space to experiences that truly deserve to be seen and heard. “We had incredible researchers behind these panels and their work brings real depth and richness to the exhibition.

“I encourage everyone, regardless of their ethnic background, to visit, reflect and engage. You can also keep the conversation going by following Black Heritage NI: The Hidden History Project on social media and checking our website for updates,” Ms Zarif added.

Northern Ireland director at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Dr Paul Mullan, said his organisation was committed to supporting greater inclusion, access and participation in heritage.

“This is why we are pleased to support the North West Migrants Forum to share the untold stories of Black people here through this exhibition. Many people have played a significant role in shaping our culture and heritage and this Hidden History project illuminates and acknowledges a lesser-known aspect of local heritage and will broaden understanding in the wider community.”

The Hidden History exhibition will go on display in Strabane Library on October 1 and will remain there until October 20.

You can read all about it by going to www.hiddenhistoryni.org.uk.

For questions about the exhibition or to book a guided workshop for a group/organisation, please contact Aynaz Zarif at aynaz.zarif@nwmf.org.uk.