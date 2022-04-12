WAT’s The Story?: Author Gwyneth Steddy on noveling her hometown

The podcast is very appropriately named this week as we chat to an author from Omagh who has been nominated for an award for her first book, Do Sleeping Dogs Lie.
Gwyneth Steddy moved to south Wales in the 1980s but her imagination takes her back home as she delves into a fictional world of crime and mystery following DI Malcolm Bell in Omagh.
In our chat, Gwyneth discusses why she based her book in her home county and her plans for a sequel.
