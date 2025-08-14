WAT’s The Story podcast: Episode 14: The story of Omagh Pride

Cat Brogan is a poet, political activist, and founder of Omagh Pride. In the latest episode of the WAT’s The Story podcast, Cat shares her journey from growing up in County Tyrone to campaigning for squatters’ rights and joining the Occupy movement in London, to advocating for the LGBTQ+ community in Malaysia. She reflects on the origins of Omagh Pride, how it began as a grassroots effort, and how it’s grown into one of the largest rural Pride festivals in Ireland.