BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

WAT’s The Story podcast: Episode 14: The story of Omagh Pride

  • 14 August 2025
WAT’s The Story podcast: Episode 14: The story of Omagh Pride
Cat Brogan played a leading role in the creation of the Omagh Pride event.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 14 August 2025
Less than a minute

Cat Brogan is a poet, political activist, and founder of Omagh Pride. In the latest episode of the WAT’s The Story podcast, Cat shares her journey from growing up in County Tyrone to campaigning for squatters’ rights and joining the Occupy movement in London, to advocating for the LGBTQ+ community in Malaysia. She reflects on the origins of Omagh Pride, how it began as a grassroots effort, and how it’s grown into one of the largest rural Pride festivals in Ireland.

Related posts:

Omagh group’s podcast described as a ‘lifeline’ for listeners

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn