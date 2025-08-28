BROUGHT TO YOU BY
WAT’s The Story podcast: Episode 16: Talal Jomar’s story

  • 28 August 2025
WAT's The Story podcast: Episode 16: Talal Jomar's story
Talal Jomar on stage.
28 August 2025
Less than a minute

Talal Jomar moved to Tyrone from Syria with his family when he was a young child. It certainly was a culture shock but he soon settled into life in rural Tyrone and has now carved out a career as one of the North’s top comedians. He tells his unique and inspiring story to Jarlath Cowan.

