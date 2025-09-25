WAT’s The Story podcast: Episode 20: The blind cello player

A video posted on the We Are Tyrone Facebook page a couple of weeks ago of a cello-playing busker in Omagh sparked a huge reaction. It turned out the musician was blind. Dominykas Markevicius had always dreamed of playing the cello in an orchestra. However, his dreams were shattered when a degenerative eye condition resulted in him losing his eyesight. However, an unexpected request last year has set Dominykas, who lives in Cookstown, back on the path of a career in music. This is his inspiring story.