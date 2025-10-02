BROUGHT TO YOU BY
WAT’s The Story podcast: Episode 21: Joe Hodgson’s music story

  • 2 October 2025
Joe Hodgson has been in the music industry for many years.
Ballymagorry man Joe Hodgson has made a career out of his passion for music. He first picked up a guitar at 14 after hearing a band playing in a local hall. He spent many years living and gigging in London, but is now back home and has just recently released a new album. He speaks to Jarlath Cowan about his life and his musical journey.

