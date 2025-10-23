WAT’s The Story podcast: Episode 24: A life of laughter

Donaghmore man Conor Grimes makes a living out of making people laugh. He is an actor and writer who has formed a prolific double act for many years with Alan McKee. Among the highlights of their partnership has been co-writing The History Of The Troubles… According to my Da with Martin Lynch. Grimes and McKee have also starred in a host of stage and TV shows. However, as Conor tells us in the latest episode of WAT’s The Story podcast, his career on the stage started much closer to home. Chatting to Jarlath Cowan, he reflects on a hugely-successful career and talks about his plans for the future.