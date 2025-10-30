WAT’s The Story podcast: Episode 25: Tyrone’s terrifying tales

It’s Halloween, so what better time to tell you three of Tyrone’s scariest and most horrific stories. Told by renowned local storyteller Nuala McSherry, they include the night of a terrifying encounter in an Omagh cemetery. There’s also the horror behind a gruesome murder in the centre of the town, and the story of how the ghost of an evil farmer roamed the fields around his home long after his death. This recording was first broadcast in 2021.