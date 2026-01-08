Great response to return of the pantomime in Carrickmore

FUN, chaotic and beautifully colourful, The Patrician Hall, Carrickmore came to life this New Year with five brilliant performances of ‘Cinderella’.

A Mid-Ulster Community & Arts Trust (MUCAT) production, the shows ran from January 2 to January 4, marking the venue’s first pantomime since 1988. It was made and directed by a local team and starred a host of talented folks from Carrickmore, Creggan, Loughmacrory and Pomeroy.

Taking on the lead role of Cinderella was Shannon Logue; Prince Charming was Breannain Collins; the Fairy Godmother was played by Ryan McCallan; Cinderella’s Step Mother was Mairead Kerr; and the role of Buttons was taken on by Ryan McNally.

Meanwhile, Cinderella’s ugly stepsister was played by Peter Hughes… and Denis Devlin was Cinderella’s even uglier stepsister!

On cloud nine after multiple nights of hit performances, rapturous applause and standing ovations, chair of MUCAT, Eilish Gormey said that she was simply delighted with the success of the highly-anticipated production.

“We live in a community full of exceptionally talented people, in music, drama, the arts and construction,” said said. “We approached this production a little differently, bringing together a superb group of local people to be the production team.

“Thanks to those who have come forward to take on the various roles both on stage, behind the scenes and front of house.

“There were 29 people on stage in this show, but there was the same number again, in the background, making magic happen.

“We wish to pay tribute to this group who have worked diligently from concept to performance.

“It does your heart good to see the number of people only too happy to volunteer and get involved with us.”

History

The Patrician Hall opened on February 25, 1962, bringing with it a new venue for the community, for theatre, the arts, music, dancing and bingo among the activities scheduled to take place there.

Now nearly 64 years later, it is fair to say The Patrician is still hosting all of these events, and more, with the same fervour.

The first Pantomime in The Patrician was ‘Bluebeard’ (1963), with Peter Grogan, Petra Hughes and Rita Girvan in the starring roles. ‘The Vinegars of Carmen Rock’ (1966) was penned by local schoolteacher, Mrs Patsy Donnelly with Pat McCallan as the dame.

In fact, Pat featured as the Dame in a total of seven pantomimes.

In early 1970, ‘The Elves and the Shoemaker’ was staged with another great cast of locals.

In the 1980s, Frank Daly in his role as youth club leader brought a series of Pantomimes to The Patrician, working alongside individuals, including local schoolteacher Winnie McBride and Mary Finnerty.

These productions packed The Patrician and raised much-needed revenue to keep the youth club going. Not only did they provide entertainment for the local community, it also gave opportunities to perform for so many people, young and old.

Later productions included ‘Mother Goose’ (1984), ‘Cinderella’ (1985) – starring Pat Fox as Prince Charming and Evelyn Gormley as Cinderella – ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ (1986), ‘Aladdin’ (1987) and ‘Humpty Dumpy’ (1988).

Magical reunion

And indeed, some of the 1985 Cinderella cast popped into recent rehearsals of this year’s production to meet the next batch of stars.

Pat Fox, Evelyn Gormley and Paddy McKernan called in along with Michael McCallan who played ‘Dandini’ in 1985.

Ironically, Michael’s granddaughter Annie McCallan took on the role this time round. Paddy ]McKernan played Buttons in 1985, and while Cathy Keyes and Kieran Hurson were on stage in 1985 they built the stage in 2025!

Following ‘Humpty Dumpty’ in 1988, there was a period of lull, before Frank Daly brought ‘Oliver’, ‘Oklahoma!’ and the musical ‘Grease Lightning (2000)’ to the stage for a six-night run. A series of musicals including ‘Grease’ (2010), ‘Footloose’, ‘Oliver’, ‘Mamma Mia!’ (to name but a few) followed.

Recently, MUCAT have delivered several very successful productions, including a special 60th anniversary show, ‘Carmen: An Irish Folk Opera 2022′, written and directed by Declan Forde.

‘The Addams Family’ musical in 2023 was directed by Declan Forde and Matthew McGurk, while ‘The Field’ was directed by Declan Forde and Tanya Dobbs in 2025.

The group have expressed their thanks to all of those who contributed to the Patrician’s stage history, including those who inspired them to produce big shows, and those who are no longer with us.

“They say it takes a village to raise a child,” said a Patrician spokesperson. “Well, Cinderella has been delivered by a very proud local community. We are just in awe of our super talented cast. Thank you all.”