Well-known Tyrone fundraiser hosting another charity concert

A TYRONE man who has raised thousands for charity over the years is preparing to host a concert in Cookstown this October in aid of Parkinson’s support groups in Omagh and Magherafelt, which he has been attending in recent months.

Des Keenan, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s 12 years ago, joined the groups just three months ago. A lifelong fundraiser, he says it’s now his turn to give back.

“I have been fundraising for over 40 years now,” Des explained. “I like helping others who can’t help themselves – it’s the habit of a lifetime.”

The Parkinson’s support group was established in 2000 by local volunteers living with the condition to provide information, emotional support and practical help to sufferers and their families.

Speaking of his own challenges, Des said, “One of the biggest for me has been going to a restaurant and struggling to use a knife and fork. However, I try to stay positive and rise above it the best I can. I think it’s important that I control Parkinson’s rather than allowing it to control me.”

Des’s fundraising record is remarkable.

At 60, he walked 200 miles to raise £70,000 for Action MS.

At 70, he raised £100,000 by pulling a cooker around the North.

Earlier this year, he generated £50,000 for Charis Cancer Care in Mid Ulster.

Now 72, Des is working on a book about his fundraising journey.

“It’s a book about the community and the people, not Des Keenan,” he said. “I’m hoping to have it out in December, all being well in time for Christmas.”

Before then, his focus is on the Grand Variety Concert on Thursday, October 3, at 8pm in the Glenavon House Hotel, Cookstown.

The line-up includes Barry Kirwan, Tiny Green Island, Wee Gerry, Grainne Small, Patsy O’Hagan, Sean Girvan School of Dancing and Dominique, with Seamus McNally as compere.

Admission is payable at the door, and donations can also be made online via GoFundMe by searching ‘Support Parkinson’s Disease’.

“We would very much appreciate it if you would give a donation to this very worthy cause,” Des said.