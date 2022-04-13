What it says on the tin – Fresh film review

I saw advertisements for this film all over social media – branding it as a witty, dark ‘must watch’. Before long, I found myself searching Disney+ for Fresh, and after enduring the comfortably short runtime, I can now confirm that it is absolutely worth the watch.

We meet Noa; a young woman in search of love, but having little success. During one of her rare endeavours which ironically does not have the objective of finding love, she comes across the unlikely Steve – in a grocery store of all places. They quickly hit it off, and are soon going on a romantic getaway together – it’s during this getaway, however, that Noa must get used to her new beau’s unusual appetite… and even more unusual business idea.

For those of you who have already stopped reading, that’s understandable – it is a very, very strange plot summary. I would love to tell you more, but then I’d be spoiling the story – so I’m afraid you’ll just have to trust me in saying that this is a phenomenal plot – filled with twists and turns, and I genuinely think it’s one of the most original and unique storylines I’ve ever come across.

Unfortunately, the writing doesn’t quite match the story. Lines often feel a bit dry, and there were a lot of missed opportunities scattered throughout. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve seen worse, but it’s a shame that such an incredible story isn’t backed-up by equally as incredible writing.

Reminiscent of the writing, the direction isn’t quite perfect either. It unfortunately lacks the flare that the story carries, and is just very inconsistent and overall quite uninteresting.

That’s a lot of complaining, but I promise, I’m finished now.

Contrasting the writing and direction is the acting – particularly by the headliners Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones. The acting is really, really good throughout, and every emotion that’s felt by either character, and trust me there’s a lot, is entirely believable and both actors portray their characters completely flawlessly.

Stan portrays his Steve with a perfectly lovable yet mischievous nature, and it’s hard to avoid liking the character from the get-go.

Edgar-Jones plays her Noa with a stark naivety, but still has some more playful and humorous undertones, although her character does suffer greatly from the sub-par writing, and it really is frustrating. This role is strikingly different than her infamous Marianne in Normal People, but her elegant and graceful transition from one character to another demonstrates her versatility as an actress.

Overall, Fresh is a remarkable, original and surprisingly entertaining movie to watch over this forthcoming spring season… just maybe not with the kids.

• Fresh is streaming now on Disney+

By Jack Baxter