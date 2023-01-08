Whistlin’ Donkeys release new song

The Whistlin’ Donkeys treated their fans to a special Christmas present with a unique and exclusive recording of ‘A Spaceman Came Travelling’ along with one of the country’s top singers.

The six-man band from Dromore is quickly becoming one of the hottest properties in the local music scene and further afield.

On Christmas Eve, December 24, The Whistlin’ Donkeys put their talents to the test at The Forge Bar, alongside Cork’s singing sensation Meadhbh Walsh.

The release of the new track was a big success with fans of the Dromore singers, with the song getting over 3000 likes, 853 shares and 75,000 views on Facebook.

“This is our version of ‘A Spaceman Came Travelling’ featuring the amazing voice of Meadhbh Walsh,” said the talented band.

“A massive thanks to each and everyone of you for your continued support throughout the year.

“Here’s to 2023 and more of the same.”

The Whistlin’ Donkeys are set to host a concert at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh on Friday 27 January.

The show sold out almost immediately, and the band was forced to put 40 more tickets on sale to cope with the ever-increasing demand.

Over the Christmas period, the folk band was in big demand. They played at a number of venues across the country including at the Ryandale Hotel in Moy, Pulse Nightclub in Letterkenny, The Imperial Hotel in Cavan and The Landmark Hotel in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The band rang in New Year with a special concert at TIME nightclub in Cookstown last Saturday.