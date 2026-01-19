Kildress man’s new book aims to help people through grief journey

INVITING readers into a compassionate, hopeful journey through loss is the aim of a Kildress singer-songwriter’s new book.

Titled ‘Wish You Were Here: A Musical Map from Grief to Growth’, the book has been penned by Justin McGurk, who is the long-time frontman of the band The Boogie Men, and certified grief educator.

More than a traditional book, ‘Wish You Were Here’ is a multimedia healing experience which blends real-life stories, reflective practices, and the transformative power of music.

Each chapter includes QR codes linking to original audio poems and musical reflections, allowing readers to hear the emotional landscape as they move through it – a first-of-its-kind approach in grief literature.

“Grief is not a problem to be solved,” Justin, who lost his brother when he was aged 13, said.

“It’s a story to be honoured, a relationship to be tended, and a journey that can lead us toward unexpected growth. Music helps us get there.”

The book is designed for anyone navigating the death of a loved one or those experiencing non-death losses such as divorce, illness, identity shifts, or major life transitions.

It is also suitable for supporters, carers, and professionals seeking a compassionate resource for those they accompany, and communities looking for tools that blend creativity, ritual, and emotional resilience.

Reminding readers that grief is not a sign of weakness but a testament to love, it has already been praised for offering practical guidance, emotional validation, and a sense of companionship.

’Wish You Were Here: A Musical Map from Grief to Growth’ is now available on Amazon.

