Work of long-running Omagh drama group honoured

THE remarkable legacy of Omagh Players has been celebrated during a reception hosted by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

Founded in 1934 by F J Nugent, council chair Barry McElduff spoke of how the Omagh Players laid the foundations for nearly a century of creativity and community spirit through the arts and how they have endured many challenges over the years, yet always manage to return to the stage with renewed purpose.

“As Chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, I am delighted to celebrate the remarkable legacy and enduring spirit of the Omagh Players,” said Cllr McElduff.

“Early successes, including original works by Louis D Lynch quickly established their reputation.”

Cllr McElduff also spoke of how, in the 1950s, the Omagh Players yet again displayed their innovative nature by reviving pantomime in the town.

“This was the first production of its kind in years and sparked a long list of similar events in years that followed,” he said.

“The Players continued to firmly root themselves in the cultural life of the community which continued throughout the 1960s and 70s.”

Acknowledging the Omagh Players success through the 1980s and 90s with such acclaimed productions as ‘One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest’, ‘All in Favour Say No’, ‘Da’ and ‘The Factory Girls’, Cllr McElduff further commented on how, despite challenges in the early 200s, the Players found a permanent base with the opening of the Strule Arts Centre in 2006.

“Throughout their journey, the Omagh Players have honoured the memory of those who came before while encouraging the next generation,” he said.

“Their story is a reflection of the power that performance has to unite and inspired.”

Concluding, Cllr McElduff looked the future of the Omagh Players and praised their commitment.

“On behalf of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, and on my own behalf, I would like to offer my commendations to everyone both past and present whose passion, commitment and talent have made the Omagh Players the outstanding company is it today.

“As we look to the future, we do so with appreciation for the past and excitement for what lies ahead,” he added.