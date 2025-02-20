You Beauty: Castlederg drama group sells out five performances

A Castlederg-based drama group has sold out five performances of their new show at the Alley Theatre in Strabane.

Much Ado Stage School’s version of the Disney classic ‘Beauty and the Beast’ will be premiered this evening.

There are four more performances of the show on Friday and Saturday – and all of them have sold out!

It is a brilliant vote of confidence in all the performers and everyone associated with the group.

A spokesperson for the drama group thanked people for their support.

Beauty and the Beast tells the story of Belle, a young woman who finds herself trapped in an enchanted castle, and the Beast, a prince cursed to live in his monstrous form. Together, they embark on a journey that will change their lives forever.

Under the direction of Rois Kelly, the drama school’s talented cast will bring to life this enchanting story with stunning costumes, set designs, and powerful performances, with Kevin Connor taking on the role of ‘the Beast’ and Lucy Harper as ‘Belle’.

Speaking to the UlsterHerald, Rois said that Beauty and the Beast is certain to captivate the local audiences.

“We are really excited to see the months of work come together to produce a showstopper with such a stellar cast, with heart-warming moments, humorous twists, and spectacular musical numbers,” she said.