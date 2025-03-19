Young Dungannon singer following in his father’s footsteps

Dungannon singer-songwriter Paul Cahalane has big plans for the rest of 2025. The popular gigging musician is set to release his new single, ‘Second Best,’ on March 21.

The former St Patrick’s College pupil grew up in a musical family, often listening to his father, Darren (Dick) Cahalane, perform. His father was a well-known musician who played gigs across Ireland in bars and at functions.

Paul lost his father last summer and credits him as his biggest musical inspiration.

“I always loved music and classic rock bands like Led Zeppelin and a lot of indie music, but my dad was always my biggest inspiration to follow a career in music,” said Paul.

“I used to always listen to him in the house playing and singing, and when I was old enough, I asked him to show me a few chords on the guitar. Soon enough, I started playing as well. He used to play gigs all over the place and was very well thought of in the Tyrone music scene. A lot of people who come out to hear me play still always come up to me and say that they remember going to see my dad play in the ‘80s and ‘90s. It is nice hearing about him and how people have good memories attached to hearing him play music.

“I am very, very happy to be following in his footsteps and can continue his love of playing music and making people have a great time.”

Paul has been a staple of the local music scene for nearly a decade, performing in bars and venues across the country. He says people should “watch this space” for further releases, promising more catchy singles leading up to the release of a new album.

His upcoming single, ‘Second Best,’ recorded at Pinegrove Studios in Ballymena, is a fast-paced alternative rock song. Influenced by artists such as The 1975, Wolf Alice, Kings of Leon, and Paolo Nutini, the track blends indie rock with pop elements. ‘Second Best’ will be available on Spotify and other streaming platforms from March 21.

Paul is particularly proud of how his new music has turned out and hopes to perform more original shows in the future.

“This year I really want to grow an audience for my original music,” he said.

“I have been doing a lot of pub gigs over the last ten years all over the place playing covers, and I still really enjoy it. However, this year, along with still playing bars, I also want to release more original songs and play a couple of shows with only my own original music.”

He added, “I am really pleased at how Second Best sounds. It is a real fun song, and I think people will really enjoy it. Recently I have been listening to a lot of The 1975 and other indie rock bands, and I think you can definitely hear their influence on my own music. I like songs that people can enjoy and that are fast-paced and lively, and that tends to be the type of music I write.”

Paul has been releasing music since 2017, with a number of singles already available on Spotify.

He has been gaining recognition for his distinct sound, blending indie rock with a modern twist. His previous releases have built up a loyal fanbase, and with ‘Second Best,’ Paul is excited to continue this momentum.

To keep up with his latest releases, upcoming gigs, and news about future projects, fans can follow him on social media under Paul Cahalane Music. His followers can expect more new music in the coming months, as Paul is committed to growing his music career and reaching a wider audience